KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The National Under-19 football squad continued their excellent run by beating Singapore 5-0 in the second match of Group C in the 2024 ASEAN Under-19 Championship in Surabaya, Indonesia last night.

The match at the Gelora 10 November Stadium saw Malaysia, who trooped out as the defending champions, start the scoring spree through Muhamad Ridzwan Rosli’s goal in the seventh minute followed by a goal by Muhammad Naim Zainuddin five minutes later while G. Pavithran added to Singapore’s woes in the first minute of stoppage time.

On resumption of the second half, coach Juan Torres Garrido’s boys added two more goals through Muhamad Faris Danish Mohd Asrul in the 73rd minute and Izzat Muhammad Syahir completed the rout for the national team in the 82nd minute.

Malaysia, who started the campaign in style after beating Brunei 11-0 last Friday, will play Thailand to decide the group champion at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier, Thailand easily defeated Brunei 6-0.

Despite sharing six points with Thailand, Malaysia currently lead Group C on goal difference while Singapore and Brunei are third and fourth respectively with no points.

According to the tournament format, the group champion and one of the best group runner-up teams qualify for the semi-finals. —Bernama