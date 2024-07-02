FRANKFURT, July 2 — It’s day 18 of Uefa Euro 2024 action. Here is a quick look at the two matches played earlier today:

Portugal 0-0 Slovenia (3-0 penalties): Missing penalty leaves Ronaldo in t

Portugal advanced to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals after a 3-0 penalty shootout victory over Slovenia.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa made three crucial saves, and Bernardo Silva scored the decisive spotkick.

The match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes and extra time, during which Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, leaving him in tears.

In the shootout, Ronaldo scored first for Portugal, followed by saves from Costa against Josep Ilicic, Jure Balkovec, and Benjamin Verbic.

Silva then confidently sealed the win.

France's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. —Reuters pic

France 1-0 Belgium: Kolo Muani delivers hope for France amid far-right surge back home

France beat Belgium 1-0 to reach the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, thanks to a late goal from substitute Randal Kolo Muani.

France dominated most of the match, with key contributions from Tchouameni, Marcus Thuram, and Kylian Mbappe. Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne had chances but were denied by French goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

France are yet to score an outfield goal – two own goals and a Kylian Mbappe penalty are the goals in their account ahead of the quarterfinals.

France to face Portugal in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals

France will lock horns with Portugal in the quarter-finals of the Euro 2024. The game will be played at Hamburg’s Volkparkstadion on Friday.