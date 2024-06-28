STUTTGART, June 28 — Switzerland midfielder Michel Aebischer said Euro 2024 last 16 opponents Italy “hate to lose” and said his side would be the underdog in Berlin tomorrow.

Switzerland had been on track to top their group but qualified second in Group A behind Germany after conceding a Niclas Fuellkrug header in injury time on Sunday.

Aebischer moved to Bologna from Young Boys Bern in 2022 and said his time with the Serie A side had given him an insight into the Italian football mindset.

“The Italians hate to lose,” he said.

Advertisement

“They are the reigning champions, they never give up... Italy are the favourite — there’s nothing more to say.”

After the group phase, several tournament favourites including Germany, Portugal, Spain and France are now on the other side of the draw to the Swiss.

The 27-year-old however dismissed suggestions Switzerland had an easy ride, with England potentially waiting for them in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

“Of course, we saw that there are many big names in the other half of the table. But from the round of 16 onwards there are no easy opponents anyway.”

Aebischer said England “fell short of expectations” but added “I think they will improve now.” — AFP