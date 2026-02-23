KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Visiting Ramadan bazaars is no longer exclusive to Muslims, having become an annual tradition for Malaysians of various races, who enjoy diverse food offerings and a festive, harmonious atmosphere.

Visitor, Rogini Rasanya, 33, said the presence of people from diverse backgrounds at Ramadan bazaars reflects the true concept of unity.

The insurance company manager said that, every time she visits a bazaar, she is able to witness the reality of Malaysia’s multicultural society, making the experience more meaningful and enjoyable.

“Every year I make it a point to visit Ramadan bazaars, although the location may differ. Today, I was craving kebabs and grilled chicken.

“Although these foods are available on regular days, the choices are more varied during Ramadan. That’s why I enjoy going to the bazaar,” she said when met by Bernama at the Kampung Baru Ramadan Bazaar, here yesterday.

Another visitor, Wong Tien Jie, 28, said that the uniqueness of traditional Malay kuih, which are rarely found during other months, is the main attraction for him and his family.

“Today, I came with my mother to buy our favourite lemang and kuih akok. We usually visit on weekends to look for various types of Malay kuih,” he said.

The private-sector employee also described visits to Ramadan bazaars as an annual tradition for Malaysians, regardless of race or religion.

For tourist Nada Demeterova, 62, her first experience visiting a Ramadan bazaar was very exciting, due to the wide variety of food on offer.

“I was very hungry and noticed the food stalls, so I decided to stop by. The vendors were also friendly and allowed us to sample the food before making a purchase,” she said.

Meanwhile, trader, Fitri Zohdi, 33, chose to sell an Indian popular dish, pani puri, which has received an encouraging response, including from Malay customers.

“Most of my pani puri customers are Malays. So there is no issue for me in introducing an Indian dish at the Ramadan bazaar,” he said.

In addition, he also sells kuih penjaram, which he described as a cultural bridge, as it has been well received by people of various races throughout his eight years of trading at Ramadan bazaars. — Bernama