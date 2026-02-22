KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Terengganu Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a state executive councillor on suspicion of abusing his position by directing two of his children to be hired by a state-linked company.

Harian Metro reported that the man, in his 60s, was detained at about 11.15am today when he arrived to give a statement at the MACC office in Kemaman.

A source told the newspaper that early investigations suggest the alleged misconduct took place in 2018 and 2020.

“The suspect, who is also a state assemblyman for one of the districts in Terengganu, is believed to have used his position as an exco member and chairman of the board of directors of a company to instruct that both his children be employed in two subsidiaries of a state GLC,” the source said, as reported by the national daily.

When contacted, Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the arrest.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and the suspect is expected to be charged soon.