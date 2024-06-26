KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — National mixed doubles coach Nova Widianto is optimistic that his charges, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei will be able to win a medal for Malaysia at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nova believes that Tang Jie-Ee Wei will be able to climb up the podium in their debut appearance at the Olympic stage this time based on the commitment and enthusiasm shown by the ninth-ranked pair during the current training session.

“In terms of preparation and game play, I am very confident (of winning a medal) because they have the feeling to win. I think these guys are the best.

“They don’t give many reasons and follow all the instructions given. Hopefully with what is planned they can give maximum effort there (Olympic Games 2024),” he said when met at the training session of the national badminton squad at the Academy of Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here, today.

Since teaming up in December 2022, the pair have performed well to reach the top 10 in the world and qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals.

Among the titles they have won are the 2023 Taipei Open and the 2023 Orleans Masters.

In the meantime, Nova said his concern for the pair is to prepare mentally which has always been a stumbling block for them in several previous tournaments.

Therefore, he said, his focus is now on the psychological aspect of the couple in ensuring that they are mentally in the best condition ahead of the Games.

“For me, the most important thing is mental preparation. If the mental condition of both of them is good, I think there is hope in the Olympics.

“A lot of people don’t like their fast and hard game. So, I told them they need to show confidence and give their best and even consider this as the last Olympics. We are assisting from behind and now they will decide,” he said.

The 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11. — Bernama