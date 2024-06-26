KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The upcoming National Training Centre (NTC) of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in Precinct 5, Putrajaya, is a fantastic example of what the Fifa (The International Federation of Association Football) Forward Programme can do.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said he was delighted that the Fifa Forward Programme played a major part in Malaysian football as the NTC will be a beacon for the beautiful game in the country.

“Today, as you take this first step towards building your national training centre, you also take a first and significant step forward for the Football Association of Malaysia and for football in your fantastic country.

“Along with the support of the Malaysian government, congratulations once again and I look forward to having the opportunity of seeing all your hard work for myself next time I will visit Malaysia,” he said in a video posted in Instagram today.

Fifa Forward Programme is built to provide 360-degree, tailor-made support for football development in each of their member associations and the six confederations, which is based on three principles — more investment, more impact and more oversight.

Its aim is to improve the way Fifa develops and support football across the globe so that football can reach its potential in every single country, and everyone who wants to take part can do so without barriers.

Earlier today, FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin informed that the NTC project, with a total cost of RM69 million, includes two phases with Phase 1 funded by Fifa amounting to US$ 5.2 million (approximately RM24 million), while Phase 2 involves an allocation of RM45 million from the government through KBS.

Phase 1 of the NTC is scheduled for completion by December 2026 and Phase 2 by December 2027.

Phase 1 of the NTC project is being carried out by local company RS Green Master (M) Sdn Bhd, involving the construction of three football pitches with different types of grass; natural (Bermuda), hybrid and synthetic, and is equipped with full floodlighting and quality drainage systems, landscaping and a six-metre-high perimeter fence around the piitches.

Phase 2, to be implemented by the Public Works Department (JKR), is expected to open for tender in September 2024. It includes the construction of a 1,682.8-square-metre building comprising a gymnasium, multipurpose hall, players’ changing rooms, rehabilitation space, and surau, in addition to constructing a roof for the synthetic turf pitch built in Phase 1.

The FAM NTC project will be part of a football hub in Precinct 5, which will also include the headquarters of FAM and also the Asean Football Federation (AFF), and a mini stadium. — Bernama