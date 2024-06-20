BERLIN, June 20 — Austria are expecting Robert Lewandowski to play for Poland in their crucial Euro 2024 group meeting on Friday, coach Ralf Rangnick said.

The Barcelona striker missed Poland’s opening 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in Group D with a thigh injury he suffered during a pre-tournament friendly against Turkey last week.

Poland have said they are hopeful he will be able to face Austria and Rangnick’s side are preparing for the game under the assumption the 35-year-old will be on the pitch.

“We expect that ‘Lewa’ will be playing tomorrow... but it doesn’t really change our way of playing a lot,” Rangnick said.

“Lewandowski is the key player for Poland and everyone tries to pass to him. I think he’ll be playing tomorrow.”

Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer played with Lewandowski, Poland’s all-time record goalscorer, at Bayern Munich.

“I had the joy to play with him for a year so I know his qualities, he’s an exceptional player,” said Sabitzer.

“The tactics won’t change for us. You can’t give him space around the box... because he can score from any position.”

Austria are also on zero points after a 1-0 loss to France.

Defeat for either side at the Olympiastadion would leave them on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

“The importance of the match is clear,” added former Manchester United interim boss Rangnick.

“The team that wins tomorrow has a good chance of going through so it’s a match you have to win.” — AFP