KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Former national bodybuilding champion Datuk Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah was named the National Sportsman at the 2023 National Sports Awards (ASN) tonight.

Mohd Syarul, better known as “Mike Mahen”, outperformed three Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 gold medallists — Ng Eain Yow (squash), Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil (equestrian), and Muhammad Arif Afifuddin Ab Malik (karate) — as well as Muhamad Rafiq Ismail (tenpin bowling).

The 51-year-old former athlete, who announced his retirement in March, won his sixth world and Asian title last year.

National tenpin bowler Natasha Mohamed Roslan, who ended Malaysia’s 12-year gold medal drought by winning the individual event at the 2023 World Championships in Salmiya, Kuwait, was named the National Sportswoman.

Advertisement

Natasha beat out four competitors, including national squash star S. Sivasangari, Nur Amisha Azrilrizal (muay thai), Nur Syazrin Mohamad Latif (sailing), and Nurul Alyani Jamil (lawn bowls).

The trophies were presented to Mohd Syarul and Natasha by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh in attendance.

Mohd Syarul is the third bodybuilder to win the National Sportsman award, following Datuk Abdul Malek Noor (1986) and Sazali Samad (2000, 2006, 2013, and 2014). Natasha is the first tenpin bowler to be named National Sportswoman since Shalin Zulkifli (2002).

Advertisement

National powerlifting star Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who broke his own world record in the 72kg event with a lift of 231kg at the 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, was named National Paralympic Sportsman.

The reigning Paralympic champion defeated three para-athletics athletes: Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, Datuk Abdul Latif Romly, Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi, and para-swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli.

Nur Suraiya Muhammad Zamri and her pilot Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan, who won gold in the women’s B 1km track cyling time trial at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2022, were named National Paralympic Sportswomen.

Nur Suraiya and Farina Shawati triumphed over Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim and Angeline Melissa Anak Lawas (boccia) and Jariah Zakaria (para lawn bowls).

The National Men’s Team award went to tenpin bowlers Muhammad Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek and Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fisol, who won bronze at the 2023 World Championships. The National Women’s Team award went to Nur Ain Nabilah Tarmizi and Aleena Ahmad Nawawi, who ended Malaysia’s 15-year gold medal drought in the pairs event at the 2023 World Women’s Lawn Bowls Championships in Gold Coast, Australia.

The ceremony also honoured the founder of the Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC), Datuk Dr P S Nathan, who was recognised as a Sports Icon for his contributions to elevating the sport during the 1990s.

Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Mohd Yunus, known for his dynamic leadership and 14-year tenure as president of the Malaysian Amateur Athletics Union, was awarded the Sports Leadership award.

The prestigious awards, introduced in 1966, are the highest government recognition for excellence achieved by athletes, coaches, officials, and national sports associations.

Full list of recipients at the 2023 National Sports Awards (ASN):

National Sportsman — Datuk Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah (bodybuilding)

National Sportswoman — Natasha Mohamed Roslan (tenpin bowling)

National Paralympic Sportsman — Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (powerlifting)

National Paralympic Sportswomen — Nur Suraiya Muhammad Zamri and Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (pilot) (track cycling)

National Men’s Team — Muhammad Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek-Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fisol (tenpin bowling)

National Women’s Team — Nur Ain Nabilah Tarmizi-Aleena Ahmad Nawawi (lawn bowls)

National Men’s Coach — Zuraidi Puteh (lawn bowls)

National Women’s Coach — Chai De Choo@Wendy Chai (tenpin bowling)

Sports Icon Award — Datuk Dr P S Nathan

Sports Leadership Award — Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Mohd Yunus

Special Award — Qabil Irfan Azlan (motorsports) and Special Olympics Malaysia — Bernama