KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — National squash ace and 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games gold medallist S. Sivasangari is among six athletes shortlisted for the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia SAM 100PLUS 2023 Athlete of the Year award.

SAM in a statement issued today said the others shortlisted for the award are Ng Eain Yow (men’s squash), wushu exponent Wong Weng Soon, world tenpin bowling champion Natasha Mohamed Roslan and women’s lawn bowls pair Nur Ain Nabilah Tarmizi and Aleena Ahmad Nawawi.

Two national para athletes who have regularly decorated the awards podium in the country, Bonnie Bunyau Gustin from powerlifting and badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou are expected to dominate the contest for the Best Para Athlete of the Year 2023.

The success of para athlete Noor Askuzaimey Mast Salim to win the gold medal at the Asia-Oceania Boccia World Championships in Hongkong saw her included in the list for the Best Para Athlete Award as well,” said SAM in the statement.

Advertisement

SAM 100PLUS Awards 2023 chairman Hazreen Mubarak said the 2023 edition of the awards will see a number of new faces in the list, highlighting the fact that Malaysia has many unpolished diamonds in its ranks.

“SAM, representing sports journalists in the country, hope the recognition and appreciation accorded through the two categories in the SAM-100PLUS Awards will inspire young athletes to continue proving their capabilities in the regional and global stages to emulate the ‘Demi Malaysia’ slogan,” he said.

The SAM 100PLUS Awards 2023, scheduled on June 6 at the Seri Pacific Hotel also honours sportswriters by offering awards that offers RM50,000 as total prize money.

Advertisement

The awards will be divided into six categories; Best Print Report, Best Electronic Media Report, Best Print Media Commentary, Best Electronic Medai Commentary, Best Special Report and Best Photograph Award.

The best overall winner in the sportswriters category will be crowned with the Siebel Award which comes with a trophy and RM7,000 cash.

The awards night will be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama