MANCHESTER, June 12 ― Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag will remain in the job for next season despite the team's lowest ever Premier League finish of eighth, British media reports said yesterday.

The decision comes after an end-of-season review for the 2023-24 campaign, which finished on a high with a shock FA Cup final win over heavy favourites Manchester City.

Sky Sports said Ten Hag is discussing a new deal, with his contract entering its final season after two years in charge.

Former Ajax Amsterdam coach Ten Hag had come under increasing pressure after 20-times English champions United suffered their worst start to a season since 1962-63 with eight defeats in their first 15 matches in all competitions.

They ended up eighth after 14 defeats in their 38 league games and bowed out of the Champions League in the group phase. ― Reuters

