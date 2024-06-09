PUTRAJAYA, June 9 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports will present a study on the impact of organising the 2027 SEA Games to the Cabinet before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris take place from July 26 to August 11.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh said the presentation will also involve explaining the financial impact as well as an engagement session with all stakeholders including corporate companies at the National Sports Council, Bukit Jalil, last Thursday.

“We are preparing the cabinet paper now based on the engagement with stakeholders and the previous organisation of the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. I don’t know the exact week but of course before the 2024 Olympic Games.

“There was only one stakeholder session and the response from the day-long session is positive,” she told Bernama after flagging off the Powerman Malaysia 2024 participants here today.

Last month, Hannah expected the expenses to host the 2027 SEA Games to cost more than RM700 million.

The SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) Council Members Meeting in May 2022, unanimously agreed to grant the right to host the 2027 SEA Games to Malaysia following Brunei’s withdrawal, while Thailand and Singapore were each given permission to host the games in 2025 and 2029.

The 2027 SEA Games will be the seventh time Malaysia has hosted the biennial games, after hosting in 1965, 1971, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2017.

Powerman Malaysia 2024, considered to be the world’s largest run-bike-run duathlon event, attracted the participation of more than 3,000 participants ranging in age from 6 to 78 years old from 32 countries. — Bernama