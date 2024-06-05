LONDON, June 5 — Sergio Perez has signed a new two-year deal with Red Bull that will keep him at the Formula One team until the end of 2026, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Mexican’s contract was up for renewal at the end of the season but the extension will keep him at the world champions into a sixth campaign.

“I am really happy to commit my future to this great team,” said Perez, who has won six races in his career.

“It is a challenge like no other racing for Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track. I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this team’s great history for two more years.”

Perez has played second fiddle at Red Bull to world champion Max Verstappen and is currently fifth in the standings, 62 points behind his team-mate ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen has indicated he will honour a contract that runs until 2028, despite interest from Mercedes following the fallout from allegations of sexual harassment involving team principal Christian Horner earlier this year.

Horner, who denies the allegations, was cleared in February of wrongdoing by an internal investigation carried out by Red Bull’s parent company.

Red Bull’s dominance has been threatened this season, with McLaren’s Lando Norris winning in Miami last month, while Charles Leclerc triumphed in Monaco.

“Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2025 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo (Perez),” said Horner.

“Continuity and stability are important for the team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first-ever one-two finish for the team in the championship last year.” — AFP