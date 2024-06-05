KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Even if the odds are against the Harimau Malaysia squad when they face Kyrgyzstan in the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup qualifiers tomorrow, national team head coach Kim Pan Gon is confident of notching a win.

The South Korean is fully aware that facing the world number 100 in front of their own supporters at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek without key players in the second round Group D match would be an acid test.

However, the 55-year-old tactician said his charges, ranked 138th in the world, are fully prepared to challenge the home side for three points in their penultimate match to be among the top 18 teams in the qualifiers.

“This will be a deciding game for both teams to qualify for the next round. All the circumstances are not on our side, but all those conditions won’t stop us because we have more passion, desire and dreams to go to the next round with a win.

“We are aware Kyrgyzstan have recruited new players with good quality, which has made the team much better in terms of technical and tactical aspects. We also have some new players, in attempting to bring the best manpower here. Hopefully, we can provide a good game,” he said in the pre-match press conference in Bishkek today.

The audio of the press conference was obtained through the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

Commenting on the poor away records, Pan Gon said he is not very concerned about past records but is eager to create new history by bringing Malaysia to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time ever.

In the first game against Kyrgyzstan in November last year at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the Harimau Malaya made a comeback from 1-3 down to secure a 4-3 victory.

“I think that is a very good memory for us, it made us strong, that in any situation, we never give up. Even when facing South Korea in the Asian Cup, we managed to fight back to draw...That kind of mentality is established in the Malaysian national team, and we want to see it tomorrow, fighting till the end,” he added.

Wingers Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim and Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi; forwards Darren Lok, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad, and Romel Morales; as well as number one goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed are notable players missing the qualifiers due to injuries.

Meanwhile, skipper Dion Cools said he and his teammates are ready to face the do-or-die mission tomorrow and hope to secure a solid win.

“The team is well aware of the importance of the next game, we have the desire and concentration in training. I am sad that we are without some key players (Arif and Faisal), but the team is not about two players but 11 players, and I am fully confident we have a strong squad,” he said.

After four matches, Malaysia are in third place in Group D with six points, while Kyrgyzstan lead, sharing nine points with second-placed Oman, and Taiwan last without any points.

Malaysia will conclude the group stage by hosting the world’s 159th-ranked Taiwan at Bukit Jalil on June 11, while Oman host Kyrgyzstan in Muscat.

Advancing to the third round qualifiers means Malaysia will qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia and stay in contention for the expanded 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. — Bernama