KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Midfielder Zhafri Yahya has faith in Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan Gon to guide the injury-hit team to produce the desired results in the two crucial Group D second round 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers next month.

The Harimau Malaya squad have an injury crisis as five attackers are on the crock list. They are wingers Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim and Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi and strikers Darren Lok, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and Romel Morales.

Although the 30-year-old Zhafri, who plays for Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC, admitted that their absence would affect the team’s performance ahead of their must-win matches against Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan, he expressed confidence in Pan Gon to come up with the solutions.

“There is no denying that the injured players are all experienced players and regulars, so with them ruled out we will be ‘crippled’ a bit.

“But we also know that everyone has their own problems and the coach (Pan Gon) can help us solve the injury crisis. Insya-Allah, we will be successful this time,” he said when met recently.

Having said that, Zhafri, who can also play on the flanks, believes that their absence will open the door for others to prove their worth.

As for himself, Zhafri is hoping to finally make the final squad and earn his first international cap, having joined the national centralised training camp three times in the past two years.

Malaysia will take on Kyrgyzstan at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on June 6 before wrapping up their Group D campaign against Taiwan at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on June 11.

After four matches, Malaysia are in third spot in the four-team standings with six points. Kyrgyzstan sit atop the table with nine points, with Oman (nine points) second on goal difference and Taiwan last with no points. — Bernama