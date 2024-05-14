KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) takes seriously the brawl between players during the 2024 Youth Cup match between Melaka FA and Sri Pahang FC in Melaka on Sunday.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman said they had received a complete report on the incident at the Hang Tuah Stadium and will consider an appropriate form of punishment.

He did not rule out stern action against the players and the clubs involved in order to put an end to violence in football.

“For FAM, we take such matters seriously. The report will be brought to the FAM Disciplinary Committee Meeting to determine the punishment that will be imposed.

“I hope strict action will be taken, considering that such an incident should not occur at the Youth Cup level. The Youth Cup should at least be a platform to produce disciplined and well-mannered players,” he said when met here.

Last March, FAM issued a warning that it would take strict action against any parties involved in brawls during this season’s President’s Cup (Under 20) and Youth Cup (Under 18) tournaments.

Yesterday, the issue of violence once again tarnished the image of local football after a video clip of a brawl between Melaka and Sri Pahang players during the Sunday match went viral on social media.

The 44-second clip of the match showed players from both teams pushing and shoving one another as team officials tried to defuse the tense situation.

However, one of the players could be seen acting aggressively by kicking the back of an opponent. — Bernama