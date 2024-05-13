MADRID, May 13 — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Monday injured midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was “not ruled out” from competing in the Champions League final.

Los Blancos face German side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1 but Tchouameni is a doubt after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot last week.

France international Tchouameni, 24, sustained the injury in the semi-final win over Bayern Munich and last October missed six weeks with another foot issue.

“He doesn’t have much chance, but he’s not ruled out for the final,” Ancelotti told a news conference.

“Now he has an important week, his foot does not hurt a lot, I think it’s different from the last problem he had in the foot.

“He’s not ruled out, he could return for the final.”

Pivot Tchouameni has played an important role for Madrid this season, filling in at centre-back to cover for other players’ absences.

The coach said central defender Eder Militao, recently recovered from a long-term injury, would not be in his starting line-up to face Dortmund if the final was tomorrow.

Ancelotti said the defender must continue finding form in the three remaining league matches champions Madrid have remaining, starting with Alaves’ visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

“He needs minutes and I hope he can be at his best for the final,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian coach kept his cards close to his chest on one of the big selection discussions ahead of the final — who he will select in goal.

Like Militao, Thibaut Courtois has recently returned from a long injury lay-off, while stand-in Andriy Lunin has excelled in Madrid’s run to the final.

“Lunin has had a great season and Courtois is the best in the world,” said Ancelotti.

“In the week before the final we will take the decision.” — AFP