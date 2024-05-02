CHENGDU, May 2 ― Malaysia have been drawn against Group B champions, Japan, in the quarter-finals of the Thomas Cup 2024 here, today (May 2).

The last time Malaysia, who made the cut to the quarter-finals as Group D runners-up, played against the 2014 champions was during the last edition held in Bangkok.

Malaysia edged Japan 3-2 during the last Group D action, two years ago.

Advertisement

Should the national team overcome Japan, they would have a chance to come up against either hosts and Group A champions, China or reigning champions cum Group C runners-up, India, in the semi-finals.

Commenting on the draw, Akademi Badminton Malaysia Coaching Director Rexy Mainaky Rexy believed that the second and third singles stand a chance to compete against the Japanese, despite the understrength of the singles camp at the moment.

“For the doubles our chances are 50-50. The things we need to strengthen are focus, commitment, and psychology, that's all we need to do (before the quarter-finals),” he told Malaysian media, here.

Advertisement

Professional men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia would be the safest bet for Malaysia to earn a point as he is the only Malaysian player in the top 10 world ranking while others are ranked outside top 30 such as Leong Jun Hao (world No. 37), Cheam June Wei (world No. 63) and Justin Hoh (world No. 233).

On paper, Japan have the upper-hand in the men’s singles camp as they have Kodai Naraoka (world No. 6) followed by Kenta Nishimoto (world No. 12), Koki Watanabe (world No. 21) and former two-time world champion, Kento Momota.

Malaysia kicked off their Group D campaign in style when they thrashed both Hong Kong last Saturday and Algeria last Sunday, with similar 5-0 wins before going down to Denmark, 2-3, who eventually topped the Group D, Tuesday.

In the meantime, Group C champions and 14-time champions Indonesia will be up against Group A runners-up, South Korea on Friday.

Indonesia will take on Denmark in a possible semi-finals tie should the 2016 champions emerge victorious against Group B runners-up, Taiwan.

The Thomas Cup 2024 semi-finals will be held this Saturday followed by the final this Sunday. ― Bernama