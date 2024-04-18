PETALING JAYA, April 18 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has launched a Professional Referees Academy in efforts to produce highly proficient and quality referees to officiate in the local competitions and later move on to officiate international matches.

FAM deputy president Datuk S. Sivasundaram said 30 referees, including three women referees, to attend the academy for the first phase from 2023 to 2025.

“For the first batch, the FAM has selected young and potential who are in the 20 to 32 age group. These referees will be tested in aspects of fitness, health, rules of the game and literacy in English. There are nine modules that these participants must complete,” he said in his speech at the launch of the academy at Hotel Armada, here tonight.

Sivasundaram added that five referees from the current batch have also been identified to be trained as VAR officials.

He added that the project was a long term project that will continue from 2005 to 2007 and 2007 to 2009.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 2024/2025 Malaysia Super League, Sivasundaram said the FAM and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) are now in the final phase of carrying out the technological aspects for the M-League that starts on May 10.

He added that 22 referees have been certified as VAR referees and 20 as Assistant VAR Referees. — Bernama

