LOS ANGELES, April 17 — LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant headline the 12-man Team USA roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The American men will compete for their fifth straight — and 17th overall — Olympic gold medal behind an All-Star cast that also includes 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Suns guard Devin Booker and Lakers centre Anthony Davis.

Leonard was the final addition to the roster to be identified.

James is gunning for a third gold medal. He first appeared in the Olympics in 2004 and his 20-year run matches the two decades with the women’s team by Diana Taurasi, who is again playing for the American squad in 2024.

Advertisement

Warriors coach Steve Kerr continues as Team USA head coach, a role he accepted in December 2021. The team has a 34-4 record in Olympics competition since 2004.

Embiid, a native of Cameroon, was eligible to play for the host country, but informed Team USA managing director Grant Hill in October that he would play on the American squad instead of Team France.

“I’m grateful to these 12 men for their commitment to represent USA Basketball,” Hill said. “The United States is home to some of the best basketball players in the world and I appreciate the vast interest in being part of this roster. These decisions weren’t easy, but it was a pleasure to go through the process and reach this outcome.”

Advertisement

Durant was a 2010 World Cup gold medalist and is the USA’s all-time Olympic statistical leader in total points (435), scoring average (19.8 points per game), field goals (146), 3-point field goals (74) and free throws (69). He ranks third in rebounds (118) and blocks (16) and fourth in games played (24) and assists (71).

James has scored 273 points (third all-time among Americans) in the Olympics to date. This would be his fourth Olympics and first since 2012. He won gold in 2008 and 2012 and made his Olympics debut in 2004 (bronze).

Curry makes his Olympics debut but is a Team USA veteran as a two-time World Cup champion (2010, 2014).

Training camp is scheduled to begin July 6 in Las Vegas.

Team USA announced the complete roster on Wednesday morning:

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

By finishing as one of the top two nations in the FIBA Americas zone at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in September, Team USA has already qualified for the Paris Games.

As part of Group C, the American men will face Serbia on July 28, South Sudan on July 31 and the winner of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in Puerto Rico on August 3 in the first round of the Olympic tournament. The 5-on-5 Olympic basketball group phase will take place in Lille, France, before the tournament moves to Paris for knockout and medal rounds. — Reuters