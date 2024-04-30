SHAH ALAM, April 30 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has reminded its officials to adhere to the directives which prohibit mosques and surau from being used for political activities.

This includes mosque and surau officers as well as marriage registrars, Jais director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said.

He stressed that this prohibition, as decreed by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah previously, was still in effect, and will also apply throughout the ongoing Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election campaign.

“Mosque officials, surau administrators, and head teachers are responsible for the premises under their control and must fulfill this duty honestly and sincerely without being influenced by any political sentiments,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shahzihan said failure to comply may result in actions by the provisions outlined by the law. — Bernama

