KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Malaysia Sailing Association (MSA) has yet to press the panic button although star sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif owned up to the possibility of missing out on action at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games due to repeated injuries to her right hand.

MSA sports executive officer Nurul Ain Md Isa said Nur Shazrin remains the main bet to carry the country’s challenges in Paris over 16 days from July 27 to August 11, unless she is barred on medical grounds.

She said MSA is also banishing the thought of finding a replacement for the gold medal winner of the ILCA 6 women’s event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

“Perhaps due to the (pain caused by the injury, she (Nur Shazrin) feels that she might have to forget the Olympics, that is her assumption but on the part of the association, we still expect her (to go), we don’t think it will get to that level (missing action at the Olympics) and that we would have to replace her.

“Unless it is confirmed that she really cannot perform, the issue of injury and rehabilitation is under the supervision of the NSI (National Sports Institute), so we will also depend on the doctor’s advice and recommendations,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

At the same time, Nurul Ain recalled that the same “story” of suspense cropped up when Nur Shazrin was preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games but she is known for her resilience with a high threshold for pain.

However, she said Nur Shazrin proved her tenacity as an athlete when she successfully overcame similar injuries through an ISN rehabilitation programme before making the country proud and famous in China.

“Before the Asian Games, there were stories circulating that she might not be able to perform, but after following the ISN programme, she recovered and there was no problem to compete.

“We will not force the sailor to perform until and unless the injury worsens, as long as we do not receive information (saying she cannot perform) we will stay with Nur Shazrin. The doctor may say that she can perform but needs to wear hand protection, if such a situation should arise, we will just follow,” she said.

Yesterday, Nur Shazrin hinted that she may have to forgo her appearance in Paris 2024 if there is no green-light given by the medical team regarding the nerve and ligament injuries affecting her three fingers, the middle, ring finger and pinky on her right hand.

It was the second injury suffered when she and the national sailing squad participated in the Last Chance Regatta in Hyeres, France recently.

The sailor from Pasir Gudang, Johor confirmed her ticket to Paris 2024 after winning gold in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and will be making her third appearance at the world’s biggest sporting event after Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Apart from Nur Shazrin, experienced national sailor Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy also managed to qualify for Paris 2024 after finishing third in the ILCA 7 men’s event in Hyeres.

For the record, Nur Shazrin finished 33rd in the women’s radial laser on her debut in Rio and improved on that by finishing the same event in 26th place in Tokyo. — Bernama