PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli today testified for almost nine hours at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here.

The Toyota Noah vehicle carrying him was seen leaving the MACC compound at 6.55 pm after appearing to give his statement at 9.50 this morning on the investigation into alleged abuse of power.

“Various cases, I’m not even sure (investigated under what act),” said the Perlis PAS commissioner briefly to the media when asked about the progress of the investigation and the related acts.

Asked if he will be called to the MACC headquarters after this, he simply replied “no”.

Two days ago the MACC confirmed that it was investigating a senior leader in the north of the country, suspected of appointing several companies believed to have interests linked to him involving a supply project estimated to be worth RM300,000.

MACC source said the leader was also suspected of appointing several companies for road repair and maintenance works, which involved the Office of the Chief Minister’s allocation of approximately RM1 million, and that the company was believed to have interest of the leader’s son.

The media previously reported that five individuals, including Mohd Shukri’s son, were arrested by the MACC in relation to a case of making false claims amounting to nearly RM600,000 recently. — Bernama