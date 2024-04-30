KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Public Works Ministry (KKR) is ready to bid for an allocation to carry out a feasibility study for the construction of the Labuan-Menumbok (Sabah) bridge, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the matter was the result of discussions conducted by a task force led by the Federal Territories Department with the stakeholders.

“The last development regarding the bridge or the bridge taskforce (is that) we have discussed with stakeholders ...KKR is ready to bid for the budget to conduct a technical study for the bridge.

“... technical studies is not available yet, so we need it to ensure, for example, if it is really feasible and how much is the expected budget if we want to build the bridge, that all needs to be taken into account,” she said when asked about the development of the task force for construction of the Labuan-Menumbok bridge.

She said this after attending the Federal Territory Aidilfitri programme at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Training Institute here today.

Commenting further, Dr Zaliha said that previously a ‘feasibility study’ regarding the construction of the Labuan-Menumbok bridge was carried out by Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) but the study was long ago (in 2010, according to The Borneo Post).

She said the proposed construction of the Labuan-Menumbok bridge would be a ‘game-changer’ that would bring about a positive economic impact to the region.

Earlier, the Federal Territories Department set up three task forces to focus on tourism development, the construction of the Labuan-Menumbok bridge and increase ship-to-ship cargo transfer activities, as an effort to stimulate Labuan’s economy. — Bernama