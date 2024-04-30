KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — National female sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif was assured that she would not have to wait long for follow-up treatment following an injury to her right hand while participating in the Last Chance Regatta tournament in Hyeres, France recently.

National Sports Institute (NSI) chief executive officer, Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli said that as an athlete under the Podium Programme, the athlete has direct access to get treatment thus continuing her desire to make her third appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“Right now we are doing our best and believe NSI medical experts will help her. Every decision will be made based on the investigation of the injury scan report.

“We will observe the intervention and rehabilitation programme and discuss with Shazrin and the coach. We have more than three months to go and I am optimistic in ensuring that she can make it to the Olympics,” he said after the First Asian Cardiology symposium at NSI, Bukit Jalil here today.

Advertisement

At the same time, Ahmad Faedzal refuted allegations that the Johor-born athlete will only undergo further examination on May 17 or 20 at the latest.

Yesterday, Nur Shazrin hinted that she might have to forget about her appearance at the Paris Olympics if the medical team did not give her a “green light” regarding her injury.

Earlier, she confirmed her ticket to Paris after winning the gold medal in China in the ILCA 6 single-handed dinghy category.

Advertisement

For the record, Nur Shazrin finished 33rd in her debut at the Rio 2016 Olympics and 26th in Tokyo 2020.

In the same development, Ahmad Faedzal said a total of 80 medical officers will be involved in monitoring the progress of athletes and 21 of them to be flown together to Paris. — Bernama