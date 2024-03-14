LONDON, March 14 — Brentford forward Ivan Toney received his first England call-up since serving an eight-month suspension for breaching FA betting rules on Wednesday ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon were called up for the first time by manager Gareth Southgate.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips, on loan at West Ham United from Manchester City, missed out on a call-up due to a lack of form, Southgate said.

England will host Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26 at the Wembley Stadium.

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) — Reuters