KUALA NERUS, March 10 — Midfielder Manuel Ott, a player of mixed parentage (Filipino-German) is set to return and play for Terengganu FC (TFC) this season.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB), chief executive officer Mohd Sabri Abas said the 31-year-old midfielder will be able to fill the Asean quota for import players that is available since the departure of Thailand’s Adisak Kraisorn last season.

Mohd Sabri said the Philippines international who had signed a one-year contract is expected to wear the No. 8 jersey.

“TFC head coach (Tomislav Steinbrickner) had agreed to engage the services of Manuel this season because of the player’s quality and vast experience of playing in the Philippines and Thailand leagues.

“Manuel is no stranger to the team or head coach because he had worked with Steinbruckner during the 2022 season when the latter was TFC’s technical director,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sabri added that Manuel will partner Uzbeskistan import Nurrillo Tukhtasinov in midfield.

“Manuel’s capability and quality has been proven in the past since he had assisted Terengganu to make the 2022 FA Cup final and also saw action in the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) cup competition.

Apart from the services of the duo, TFC have also roped in Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT), Muhammad Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid, albeit on loan to play for the club. — Bernama