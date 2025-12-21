KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Significant improvements in the speed of some government services can be attributed to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), which has reportedly been one of the key strategies under the Bureaucratic Red Tape Reform (RKB) initiative.

Malaysia Productivity Corporation deputy director-general Dr Mazrina Mohamed Ibramsah enables agencies to automate verification and streamline workflows, according to a report in the New Sunday Times.

“Instead of checking applications one by one, AI allows verification to be done automatically,” she was quoted as saying.

She said automation reduces workload, shortens processing time and keeps costs low, easing pressure on agencies to raise fees or licence charges.

She added that processes that previously relied on physical letters moving between departments are now handled online, with officers able to review applications in real time.

According to the report, Mazrina said 1,007 RKB projects have been registered across ministries, state governments and local authorities since the initiative rolled out last year.

She cited MPC figures showing that, as of December 2, 323 projects had been completed, generating RM2.01 billion in compliance cost savings.

She also pointed to improvements in Malaysia’s global standing, with the country climbing 11 places to 23rd in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2025, while the bureaucracy indicator rose 12 positions to 14th.

MPC reportedly plans to strengthen RKB further by introducing a uniform KPI scorecard across ministries and states, and narrowing implementation gaps to ensure reforms are applied consistently nationwide.