PETALING JAYA, Dec 21 — The government has agreed to grant a rent exemption to the Federation of National Writers Associations of Malaysia (Gapena), which is currently operating from a building owned by the Public Works Department (JKR) along Jalan Belfield, Bukit Petaling.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the rent exemption for the premises, now known as Rumah Gapena, was granted as part of the government’s commitment to supporting the continuity of literary works, artistic culture and the national language.

“I received a letter from Datuk Zainal Abidin Borhan (Gapena president) requesting the exemption, and previously Tan Sri Latiff Bakar had also applied for the same.

“I had two options, either to exempt the (rental payment) or to reduce (the rental rate), so I chose the first,” he said when officiating the dinner and awards ceremony held in conjunction with Gapena’s 55th anniversary celebration here today.

Also present at the event were Senator Datuk Seri Prof Dr Awang Sariyan and Zainal Abidin.

The media had previously reported that Ahmad Zahid had given an assurance that the federation’s application to obtain permanent ownership of the land housing Rumah Gapena would be brought to the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his speech, Ahmad Zahid also urged Gapena to be more proactive in engaging the younger generation, particularly students in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) field, to ensure that literature and cultural values were not lost amid the tide of modernisation.

“Although by the end of the 13th Malaysia Plan it is projected that 70 per cent of students will pursue technical and engineering courses, never take lightly the assumption that literature and existing cultural values will be sidelined simply because only 30 per cent are not pursuing non-technical subjects.

“TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) represents the wave of our education ecosystem. However, I urge Gapena and its affiliate bodies to reach out to these youths and penetrate their minds with literature so that these core cultural values continue to be carried by them even as they venture into technical fields,” he said.

He also cited as an example the government’s “game changer” in elevating TVET education in the country, including the involvement of students from pondok schools or tahfiz institutions, as a strategic plan that could be emulated. — Bernama