MACHANG, Dec 21 — The Ministry of National Unity (KPN), through the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN), has allocated RM121,000 for the Post-Disaster (Flood) Action Programme in Kelantan’s Rukun Tetangga (KRT) areas this year.

State JPNIN director, Zarina Zakaria, said the funds will be used to support 10 Unity Squads in each district, providing 1,320 Rahmah RTCare boxes, cleaning equipment like wheelbarrows and brooms, and community kitchen items such as cooking pots.

“The programme aims to assist flood-affected residents in KRT areas by providing manpower and easing their burdens, while also bringing relief and joy to the recipients,” she told Bernama.

Zarina added that the initiative also aims to instil community spirit and encourage people to support those affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang Unity Squad chief, Nik Akmal Hisham Nik Mohd Yusoff, expressed gratitude to the MADANI government for the allocation and the distribution of essential items and cleaning equipment to the affected KRT residents. — Bernama