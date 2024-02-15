KUALA NERUS, Feb 15 — The uncertainty surrounding the transfer of a defender from a reputable club in Netherlands, Matthew Steenvoorden to Terengganu FC (TFC), was finally cleared today.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) chief executive officer Mohd Sabri Abas said the former Netherlands national junior had signed a one year contract to play for TFC in the M-League.

Mohd Sabri said Steenvoorden, 31, will fill the slot that fell vacant due to the exit of former Uzbekistan import Sardor Kulmatov whose contract was not renewed.

“Steenvoorden who has vast experience playing in the Eredivisie which is the highest level of professional football in the Netherlands as well as international outings, will fill the import quota for TFC and wear the No.4 jersey.

“His presence in defence is expected to strengthen the squad which starts its M-League campaign in May. We are also waiting for another player from Europe to beef up the midfield,” he said in a statement today.

“Apart from Steenvoorden, four other imports in the TFC squad for this season are Ivan Mamut (Croatia); Nurillo Tukhtasinov (Uzbekistan); Argzim Redzovic (Montenegro) and Ismaheel Akinade (Nigeria),” he said. — Bernama

