ROME, Feb 22 — Marcus Thuram is facing a couple of weeks out of action after Inter Milan confirmed on Thursday that the France forward has picked up a hamstring injury.

Inter said that Thuram “has suffered an elongation of his right thigh adductor” and will be assessed in “the coming days”.

Thuram was substituted at half-time of Inter’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg, which was decided by his replacement Marko Arnautovic.

Inter did not say for how long Thuram would be sidelined but Italian media report a two-week lay-off.

That timeframe would allow Thuram to return to action for the Serie A leaders before the second leg of their tie with Atletico in Madrid next month.

Thuram has scored 11 times in an excellent first season at Inter, who are nine points clear of second-placed Juventus and face Lecce on Sunday before hosting Atalanta midweek. — AFP

