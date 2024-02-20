LONDON, Feb 20 — Crystal Palace named former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner as their new manager yesterday after confirming Roy Hodgson was stepping down following a terrible run of results for the struggling Premier League club.

Former England boss Hodgson, who had been under growing pressure, was hospitalised after falling ill during a training session last week as reports swirled that he was going to be sacked.

Hodgson, 76, said in a club statement that he was stepping aside to allow the club to “bring forward their plans for a new manager”.

Shortly afterwards, Palace announced they had appointed Glasner as Hodgson’s replacement, with the Austrian signing a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement

“I am very happy to join Crystal Palace FC as manager,” said the 49-year-old Austrian, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 and has also managed LASK and Wolfsburg.

“I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

Advertisement

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach, is the perfect fit.”

Palace are in deep trouble after losing 10 of their past 16 league games to slide to 16th in the table, just five points above third-bottom Everton, whom they face later yesterday.

Hodgson’s assistants, Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington, are set to take charge of the team for the match at Goodison Park.

Hodgson’s final match as Palace boss was a 3-1 home defeat against Chelsea on February 12, a loss that came after a 4-1 embarrassment at arch-rivals Brighton.

After the Brighton defeat he insisted he had the “strength, the resilience and the determination” to turn the team’s poor form around.

The former Liverpool and Inter Milan boss returned for his second spell with the south London club in March last year after previously managing them from 2017 to 2021.

He signed a short-term deal to take over from Patrick Vieira, steering them away from relegation trouble and securing an 11th-place finish.

‘Special place’

Hodgson, who was born near the club’s Selhurst Park stadium and who was on their books as a teenager, also saved Palace from relegation in his first season in charge, in 2017/18.

“This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life,” said Hodgson, who is now out of hospital.

“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come,” he added.

Hodgson’s largely successful reign turned sour this season, with fans criticising what they saw as dour football and handling of star winger Michael Olise, who limped off just 11 minutes after coming on as a substitute on his return from injury against Brighton.

Parish thanked Hodgson and said he should be respected for retaining the club’s top-flight status.

“Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten,” he said.

“After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders.”

Hodgson’s long and varied managerial career began in 1976 with Swedish team Halmstads and he worked at clubs across Europe, also coaching Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and Finland.

He became England boss in May 2012, leading the team at three major tournaments but they failed to end their wait for a first trophy since 1966, enduring an embarrassing last-16 exit against Iceland at Euro 2016. — AFP