NEW YORK, Feb 18 — Football star Travis Kelce is helping survivors of the shooting that marred the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, after his world-famous girlfriend Taylor Swift did the same, NBC news reported Saturday.

The shooting on February 14 left one woman dead and 22 people injured — including two girls in the Reyes family.

Kelce’s Eighty-Seven Running foundation made two US$50,000 donations to a GoFundMe raising money to support the Reyes family, a Kelce representative confirmed to NBC.

Travis was following in the famous footsteps of Swift, who on Friday donated US$100,000 to support the family of the woman killed in the shooting, Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” read a message next to a US$50,000 donation to the cause. A second donation in the same amount was deposited minutes later.

Police said that the shooting on Wednesday was the result of a “dispute” and that two juveniles were among those detained.

Up to a million jubilant fans had gathered for the parade of NFL champions Wednesday afternoon when shots rang out.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Swift is dating Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end, and was a regular presence at games throughout the season, including the championship clash on Sunday.

The megastar is currently in Australia as part of her blockbuster Eras world tour. — AFP