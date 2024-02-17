SHAH ALAM, Feb 17 — India probably pulled off the biggest upset in the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) by edging powerhouses Japan 3-2 in a dramatic semifinals at the Setia City Convention Centre, here today, and set up a date with Thailand in the final.

India’s winning point came from the most unlikely source when their rising junior star Anmol Kharb, 17, the current National champion, swept aside Natsuki Nidaira 21-14, 21-18 in straight sets to present the winning point when the score was tied 2-2.

Despite making the final, it was was not all plain sailing for India as Japan had snatched the first point after former world number two, Pusarla V. Sindhu lost to Aya Ohori 13-21, 20-22 in straight sets.

India levelled the tie when women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela put up a sizzling show to overcome world number six Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida, 21-17, 16-21, 22-20, before Ashmita Chaliha came on court and handed Japan another shocking result when the world number 53 beat Nozomi Okuhara, ranked 20th in the world, 21-17, 21-14 in straight sets.

Advertisement

However, Japan managed to level the tie when Ashiwini Ponnappa-Pusarla V. Sindhu lost to Rena Miyaura-Ayako Sakuramoto, 14-21, 11-21 but Anmol, making her debut in the championships here, showed Japan the exit door by beating her more experienced opponent.

Meanwhile, Anmol when met by reporters said the support from her team mates had served as an inspiration for her to rise to the occassion in a championships which featured a lot of senior players.

“Actually it was a crucial match because score 2-2, but theres no pressure on me because I am a junior player... I am happy that I can win for my team and playing final tomorrow.

Advertisement

“I was actually very confident (to go final) because we had defeated powerhouse like China. Now I’m feeling like our team will only win the title here. I am very confident but not overconfident,” said Anmol who is currently ranked 472nd in the world.

In another semifinal, Thailand stunned defending champion Indonesia 3-1 to make the final.

The three winning points for Thailand were contributed by Supanida Katethong who beat Putri Kusuma Wardani, 21-17, 21-19 followed by doubles pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai who overcame Lanny Tria Mayasari-Ribka Sugiarto, 22-20, 21-14 in straight sets.

The third and winning point came from another doubles pair Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard who beat Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi-Rachel Allessya Rose, 24-22, 21-14, also in straight sets. — Bernama