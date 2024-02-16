SHAH ALAM, Feb 16 — The national men’s team have qualified on merit for the 2024 Thomas Cup after marching into the semi-finals of the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) today.

Malaysia, the defending champions, did it by disposing of Singapore 3-1 in the quarter-finals at the Setia City Convention Centre here, but the achievement was marred by an injury to men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong.

Fielded at first singles, the 23-year-old lasted about three minutes on court before being forced to concede a walkover while trailing Jason Teh 1-3 in the first game due to a suspected recurrence of a back injury, which he first sustained at last month’s Malaysia Open.

Undaunted, Malaysia levelled the scores at 1-1 when top doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik overcame Loh Kean Hean-Howin Wong Jia Hao 21-11, 22-24, 21-14.

Leong Jun Hao then took just 31 minutes to secure the second point with an easy 21-8, 21-12 win over Joel Koh before Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin Mohd Rumsani clinched the winning point in the second doubles with a hard-fought 21-6, 20-22, 21-8 triumph over Wesley Koh-Junsuke Kubo. — Bernama

