KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Harimau Malaya’s early exit in the group stages of the recently concluded 2023 Asian Cup in Doha, saw the nation’s ranking drop two spots, from 130 to 132, in the latest Fifa world ranking list.

In the Asian Cup competition, Harimau Malaya opened their campaign with a 0-4 defeat to Jordan, followed by a 0-1 defeat to Bahrain and managed a 3-3 draw against South Korea in the final group match but the one point was not sufficient to lift the team past the group stages.

Despite dropping two spots in the Fifa world ranking list, Malaysia’s position in the Asian countries list remained unchanged at 23rd spot and it also remained the third best South-east Asean team behind Thailand (101) and Vietnam 105th. — Bernama

