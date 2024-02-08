LONDON, Feb 8 — Brentford manager Thomas Frank has claimed Ivan Toney could stay with the club next season despite interest from Premier League rivals.

Frank was quoted by a magazine in his native Denmark this week saying the England striker is likely to be sold in the close-season.

Toney, who returned in January from an eight-month ban for breaching FA gambling rules, is out of contract at the end of next term and has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 27-year-old, who has not hidden his desire to play for a bigger club, has scored twice since his comeback but Brentford remain in relegation trouble with just three points separating them from the bottom three.

Frank, who gave his interview to Tipsbladet in Danish, urged caution in relying on translated text when asked about his recent comments on Toney’s future.

“You always need to be aware of translation. Google Translate is not always the best,” Frank told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s the same message as the whole time, I would love him to stay forever. The reality is he’s got one more year left on his contract in the summer.

“I think he’s been pretty open about playing for a top club in the future. There’s a couple of scenarios; he leaves in the summer, he leaves in the winter, or he stays until the end.

“If he’s leaving — whatever, summer, winter or the summer after — I think it will be fantastic seeing him playing for a top club.” — AFP