LONDON, Feb 2 — Brentford boss Thomas Frank said on Thursday that refusing to sell star striker Ivan Toney during the January transfer window is a sign of the Premier League club’s progress, even if “money talks” in the end.

England international Toney was reportedly a target for Brentford’s capital rivals Arsenal and Chelsea during the latest round of transfer activity.

But with just hours before the close of Thursday’s deadline day, the 27-year-old, who recently returned to action after an eight-month ban for betting breaches, is staying put in west London.

Toney has a fine record, with 34 goals in 68 top-flight games for the Bees, including two in two games since returning.

Advertisement

And Frank was thankful that weeks of speculation about his future were at an end.

“This will be breaking news, OK — but Ivan will stay,” Frank told a press conference previewing Monday’s clash with Manchester City.

Former Newcastle forward Toney is out of contract at the end of next season but Frank, with Brentford four points above the relegation zone, was happy to hang on to such a valuable asset — at least for the time being.

Advertisement

“I think with any player we have a contract in general so at the end of the day we decide if they leave or not,” said Frank.

“Of course money talks and we also know that we are a ‘selling’ club as you could call it — we know that is part of the strategy.

“We want to have young, talented players in, develop them and make them better. Be on a journey with us, improve and hopefully do some fantastic stuff in the league and maybe one day win something.

“But at the end of the day, after some years if they are good enough they will progress to the next level.” — AFP