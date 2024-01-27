LYON, France, Jan 27 — Struggling Lyon announced today they had signed former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic from Ligue 1 rivals Rennes for a fee of €2.6 million (RM13.3 million).

The 35-year-old Serbia international joined Rennes from Roma at the start of the season.

Lyon, who are in the relegation places in Ligue 1, said Matic had signed a contract until June 2026.

“Olympique Lyonnais is thrilled to have successfully attracted such a charismatic and experienced player,” said the club in a statement.

Matic won league titles with Chelsea and Benfica. He played 13 times this season for Rennes, who are ninth in Ligue 1. — AFP