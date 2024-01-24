KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 ― Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham fears that his former club may struggle to secure a top-four finish in this season's English Premier League.

Sheringham, who played for the Red Devils from 1997 to 2001, said he can't see any major improvement for United in the league position due to their inconsistencies and the absence of real leadership among the players this season.

“It's been a tough season for Manchester United. They might end up somewhere where they are now. Around that spot (outside the top four).

Advertisement

“There are a lot of good players, but there are no leaders that I can picture who can lead by example and drag the other players along,” he told a press conference on the ‘Battle of the Reds’ exhibition match here today, which was also attended by former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise.

United, who are managed by Erik ten Hag, are currently eighth in the standings with 32 points while bitter rivals Liverpool, under charismatic manager Juergen Klopp, lead the pack with 48 points.

Despite their faltering league challenge, the former striker is optimistic about United's prospects in the FA Cup as he feels that they can turn their season around if the players "peak at the right time” in the world’s oldest football competition.

Advertisement

United will face League Two side Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (Jan 28).

Meanwhile, Riise also cast doubt on his former club's chances of winning the Premier League as he believes that reigning champions Manchester City still will continue to dominate this season.

He pointed out that the recent hamstring injury sustained by the Reds’ key player Mohamed Salah during the African Cup of Nations could derail their title hopes, while the return of scoring sensation Erling Haaland and Belgian midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne from injuries would bolster City's performance in the upcoming matches.

Sheringham and Riise also shared their excitement about the ‘Battle of the Reds’ exhibition match featuring Manchester United and Liverpool icons on April 27 at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, saying they can't wait to meet the fans in Malaysia.

Presented by All Stars Sports Sdn. Bhd, tickets for the exhibition match, ranging from RM78 to RM1,888, will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. ― Bernama