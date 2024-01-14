DOHA (Qatar), Jan 14 — China were held 0-0 by Tajikistan in their opening game of the Asian Cup yesterday after a VAR intervention but Australia overpowered India to launch their title charge.

Zhu Chenjie thought he had headed in an undeserved winner for China with 10 minutes remaining in Doha when he rose highest to nod in from a corner.

But he and his teammates were left befuddled when VAR got involved and it was disallowed for offside with former England youth defender Tyias Browning lurking on the goal-line.

China coach Aleksandar Jankovic refused to complain, saying: “One of the first things I learned in football is that you don’t solve problems with tears and crying.”

But he could consider his side lucky to get even a point from the match, having weathered Tajik pressure for most of it.

China, 79 in the Fifa rankings, were largely outplayed by the team ranked 106th and Tajikistan created numerous chances on their tournament debut, but could not finish.

As the game entered its closing stages China belatedly showed some life, but Zhu’s header was their last real chance.

At the final whistle boos from the China fans briefly rang out.

The stalemate was another embarrassment to a country rocked by a football graft scandal at home.

Former China coach Li Tie this week appeared on national television to confess he paid bribes to get the job and was involved in match-fixing — the Asian Cup squad were required to watch the programme.

The former Everton midfielder’s confession was part of a crackdown on football corruption that triggered the downfall of at least 10 senior Chinese Football Association officials.

Also in Group A, hosts and defending champions Qatar beat Lebanon 3-0 on Friday in the opening game of the tournament.

Next up for China are Lebanon, while Tajikistan face a tough test against the hosts.

Arnold demands better

Australia got their Asian Cup title charge off to a solid start, swatting aside a spirited India 2-0.

Also in Group B, Syria and Uzbekistan played out another 0-0 draw.

Unfancied India defended stoutly and went into the break level with the Socceroos.

But second-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos were enough to seal a match that provided no refereeing controversies for Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita as she became the first woman to officiate at an Asian Cup.

In front of a boisterous pro-Indian crowd, Australia made hard work of the first half.

But Irvine opened the scoring just after the restart, the moustachioed midfielder driving home from 10 yards after India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu flapped at a cross.

Bos doubled Australia’s advantage shortly after the 70th minute, with the 2015 champions firmly in control.

The 21-year-old had only been on the pitch a matter of seconds, having come on as a substitute, when he knocked home Riley McGree’s low cross.

Despite the win Australia coach Graham Arnold said his side — considered among the favourites for the tournament — had room for improvement.

“I can honestly say that we have got to improve a lot more than that,” said Arnold, who took Australia to the knockout phase of the World Cup in Qatar, where they lost 2-1 to eventual champions Argentina.

“One disappointment was set pieces... it’s something we need to improve on, and we will.” — AFP