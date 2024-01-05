KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky hopes the national shuttlers can end the country’s six-year title drought in the Malaysia Open that will be held at the Axiata Arena here from Jan 9-14.

He called on the national shuttlers not to miss out on the chance to win the World Tour Super 1000 title, which Malaysia last won in 2018 through Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

“Whoever is predicted to win, we as the hosts must want to win it. But we must also be realistic because these days it is so unpredictable. One may lose today and win the next time.

“We are counting on the likes of Ng Tze Yong, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and all the others, with the experience gained in the 2023 season, to step up on home ground,” he told a media conference ahead of next week’s championships.

Advertisement

National badminton legend Chong Wei has won the Malaysia Open 12 times - from 2004 to 2006, 2008 to 2014 as well as in 2016 and 2018 (defeating Kento Momota of Japan 21-17, 23-21). — Bernama

Advertisement