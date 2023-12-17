KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Malaysia are hoping to clinch at least two slots in the men’s doubles to ensure the country has a strong representation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Former All England men’s doubles champion Tan Boon Heong said the country’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are almost certain of a slot but if there are two pairs, it would improve our chances of winning a medal in the Olympics.

Based on the current ‘Race to Paris’ ranking released by the World Badminton Federation (BWF), Aaron-Wooi Yik are ranked number two while the country’s second men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii are in 11th spot but only the top eight ranked pairs will be eligible to participate in Paris.

“It is not easy to have two pairs qualify for the Olympics because both pairs must be ranked among the top eight. However, if there is an opportunity, we should not let it slip as the main focus is to win medals,” said Boon Heong who partnered Koo Kien Keat to win the All England men’s doubles title.

Advertisement

“In the past we only see Datuk Lee Chong Wei representing Malaysia while China and Indonesia always had more representatives. The more the better,” said Boon Heong when met at the Tan Boon Heong Badminton Academy, here today.

The BWF had announced that the qualifying period for the 2024 Olympics in Paris is from May 1, 2023 to April 28, 2024 while the players quota for badminton remained at 172, comprising 86 men and 86 women.

For the doubles competition (Olympics), a maximum of two slots are allowed from each country and at least one pair from each of the five confederations, provided they are ranked in the top 50.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, more than 600 local and foreign players took part in the inaugural badminton championships organised by the Tan Boon Heong Badminton Academy which is owned by the 36-year old former national shuttler.

Boon Heong hoped through such championships, more talented players can be identified and later groomed to represent the country.

“Next year we are hoping to organise the championships on a bigger scale,” he said. — Bernama