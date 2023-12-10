KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — National squash coach Andrew Cross reflected on 2023 as one of his most rewarding years in Malaysia since he began his tenure in 2007.

Cross said he was very contented to see his charges including the juniors do exceptionally well in all competitions throughout this year apart from guiding Malaysia to bring home three gold medals at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

“The achievement in the Asian Games was massive as it was something that we aimed for quite some time.

“I am also really satisfied to witness national women’s player, S. Sivasangari make a breakthrough into the top 15 as well as seeing Aira Azman became a runner-up in the individual event of this year’s World Junior Championships,” he told Bernama on the final day of the Kuala Lumpur (KL) International Junior Open Squash Championships 2023, here, today.

Advertisement

At the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, the squash camp contributed three of Malaysia’s six gold medals through Ng Eain Yow in the men’s singles, Sivasangari (women’s singles) and women’s team events.

Recently, Sivasangari, moved up two spots in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Rankings (Nov 27) to number 15 and eclipsed her best position at number 16 in July 2022.

Aira, on the other hand, was the first Malaysian player to reach the World Junior Championships final since Datuk Nicol David won the title in 2001.

Advertisement

In this year’s final held in Melbourne, Aira came up short against Egyptian Amina Orfi, 5-11, 8-11, 1-11.

Commenting on the performance of Malaysian players at the KL International Junior Open Squash Championships, Cross expressed satisfaction, particularly with the display from several promising backup players, notably the girls under-19 (U-19) champion, Goh Zhi Xuan.

Despite his delight with the backup players’ performance, the Englishman acknowledged the challenge of integrating them into the senior squad due to the team’s current robust depth.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Zhi Xuan said she was elated to seal her maiden junior title after beating compatriot Whitney Isabelle, 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5 and hoped today’s victory will be a stepping stone to prove her mettle in high-level competition in the future.

In the meantime, South Korea’s Na Joo Young defeated compatriot, Kim Kun, 12-10, 11-5,11-5, to be crowned as the boys U-19 champion. — Bernama