JOHOR BARU, Dec 8 ― More than 4,000 Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) supporters in about 109 buses are now on their way to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium to watch the Malaysia Cup final match between their team and Terengganu FC tonight.

The buses left this morning from several locations in the state, including Larkin Stadium (Tan Sri Dato' Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium)

JDT Football Supporters Club deputy president Mohd Fadzli Sapie said about 600 supporters left from the Tan Sri Dato' Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, here, at 8am today.

“A briefing was held for the supporters before they left to avoid any problems or untoward incident at the Bukit Jalil Stadium tonight in a match where we are confident that JDT will win 3-0,” he told reporters at the Tan Sri Dato' Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium, here today.

For the die-hard JDT supporters, they are confident that the team will bring home the Malaysia Cup once again this year.

Kamariah A. Kadir, 48, who was at the Tan Sri Dato' Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium early as 5.45am to board the bus to Bukit Jalil, said she expected the Southern Tigers to win with at least one goal.

“I am always highly spirited and will always join my friends to go to the stadium to support the JDT team,” she said.

Another football fan, Mohd Nordin Md Don, 42, is hopeful of JDT winning the final match because of the team's good record.

“We are going to show our support for JDT .. this time I'm even more excited because I'm bringing my two sons who are eight and five years old so that we can together celebrate the victory of the greatest football team in the country,” he added.

The 2023 Malaysia Cup final brings together three-time defending champion JDT and TFC who are chasing their second title after last winning it in 2001. ― Bernama