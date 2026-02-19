KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will organise a total of 1,898 Madani Rahmah Sales Programme (PJRM) sessions nationwide throughout the Ramadan month.

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the entire PJRM series will offer fresh and dry goods that are essential for iftar preparations, including for making traditional kuih.

He said PJRM is among the government’s interventions to help ease the cost of living for the people, address community needs, particularly those requiring assistance, including preparations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Expenses will certainly increase, therefore programmes such as PJRM are important as an option for obtaining essential goods at prices lower than the market rate.

“The KPDN is very thankful to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Finance Ministry for approving a special allocation over the past few years to institutionalise PJRM as one of the initiatives to address the cost of living,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In the same post, Armizan also shared his ground visit to observe the operations of a supermarket in Pandan Indah, Selangor, which is implementing the PJRM.

He added that during the visit, the supermarket’s manager said that since the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme System application was implemented, the premises had managed to secure a larger supply compared to before, including 20,400 packets of cooking oil in January. — Bernama