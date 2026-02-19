KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — National squash player Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi, the SEA Games Thailand 2025 gold medallist, launched her Cincinnati Gaynor Cup 2026 campaign on a positive note as she marched into the second round in Cincinnati, United States.

The world number 57 showed great resilience as she came from behind to see off world number 54 Marie Stephan of France 12-14, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 in the first round on Thursday.

However, a daunting challenge awaits the unseeded Noor Ainaa as she will be up against top seed Georgina Kennedy of England today.

Georgina, who received a first-round bye, holds a psychological advantage, with a 2-0 head-to-head record against the Malaysian.

Another national player, Rachel Arnold, who received an opening-round bye, also begins her campaign today in the second round against Egypt’s Menna Hamed.

Menna earned her spot after prevailing 9-11, 11-2, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8 in a thrilling opening-round clash against American Charlotte Sze.

The Cincinnati Gaynor Cup 2026 is a Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Silver-level tournament, offering a total prize money of US$86,250 (about RM337,582). — Bernama