PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim joined funeral prayers for former chief justice Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad at Musolla Taman Selatan, Precinct 20, here today.

He arrived at 4.50 pm and was accompanied by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan, Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, Putrajaya MP Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and former international trade and industry minister Datuk Mustapa Mohamed.

The remains of Abdul Hamid were laid to rest at the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery after funeral prayers attended by about 200 congregants and led by the Imam of the Mahmudiah Mosque in Precinct 18, Ustaz Rafuwan Putra Affendi.

Abdul Hamid died at the age of 83 at Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HUKM) at noon today.

His daughter, Murni, when contacted by Bernama, said he had been admitted to HUKM since Feb 9 and passed away due to old age.

Tun Abdul Hamid was appointed Judicial Commissioner on May 1, 1990, High Court Judge in 1992, Court of Appeal Judge on Sept 1, 2000, and Federal Court Judge on Aug 1, 2003.

He was later appointed Chief Justice from December 2007 until October 2008. — Bernama