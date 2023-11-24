KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Malaysian professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia failed to end his season on a winning note after he was knocked out of the 2023 China Masters quarter-finals in Shenzen today.

The world number 11 went down tamely 11-21, 12-21 to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in 40 minutes at the Shenzen Bay Gymnasium arena.

Despite the defeat, Zii Jia expressed satisfaction with his defence but said he needed to tighten his attacking.

“But my performance is getting better and better. This is the last match and I think there are many things I have to work on.

“I hope to be more consistent next year,” he said in an audio recording shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The Kedah-born shuttler won one title this year, the Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland, apart from finishing runner-up in the Denmark Open in October. — Bernama

